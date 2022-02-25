PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Chairman Patricia Gallup Sells 2,553 Shares

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 2,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $123,003.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Patricia Gallup also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 14th, Patricia Gallup sold 4,700 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $226,070.00.

On Tuesday, February 8th, Patricia Gallup sold 7,496 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total transaction of $368,728.24.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Patricia Gallup sold 2,500 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $107,575.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Patricia Gallup sold 6,142 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $264,965.88.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Patricia Gallup sold 2,116 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $92,194.12.

On Tuesday, December 28th, Patricia Gallup sold 1,535 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total transaction of $67,831.65.

On Monday, December 20th, Patricia Gallup sold 4,399 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $187,353.41.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Patricia Gallup sold 1,700 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $74,987.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Patricia Gallup sold 1,842 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $83,755.74.

On Monday, November 29th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,000 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $134,790.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CNXN traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,412. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.55. PC Connection, Inc. has a one year low of $40.08 and a one year high of $51.47. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.66.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.15. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 10.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 6.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 4.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

CNXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Sidoti upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

PC Connection Company Profile (Get Rating)

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

