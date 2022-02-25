PCS Edventures!.com (OTCMKTS:PCSV) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.05

PCS Edventures!.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCSV – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.04. PCS Edventures!.com shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 210,978 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05.

About PCS Edventures!.com (OTCMKTS:PCSV)

PCS Edventures.com, Inc engages in developing, marketing and delivering educational products and services for the PreK-16 market, which includes professional development, proprietary hardware and software, curriculum and comprehensive learning labs bundled with related technologies and programs. It specializes in experiential, hands-on, K12 education, and drone technology.

