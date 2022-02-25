PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PCTEL had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 3.55%.

NASDAQ:PCTI traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $4.92. The stock had a trading volume of 46,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,102. The stock has a market cap of $89.74 million, a P/E ratio of 54.89 and a beta of 0.28. PCTEL has a 1 year low of $4.69 and a 1 year high of $8.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 244.44%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PCTEL by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 7,789 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in PCTEL by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 189,324 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 12,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PCTEL by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 431,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PCTEL in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

PCTEL Company Profile (Get Rating)

PCTEL, Inc engages in the provision of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. It designs and manufactures precision antennas and provides test and measurement products that improve the performance of wireless networks globally. The firm’s products include combination antennas, WiFi/Bluetooth/BLE, LMR/TETRA/P25, /GNSS/GPS, cellular(5G, LTE, CBRS, 3G, 2G), custom antennas, and Mounts, Cable, and Accessories.

