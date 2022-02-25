PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PCTEL had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 3.55%.
NASDAQ:PCTI traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $4.92. The stock had a trading volume of 46,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,102. The stock has a market cap of $89.74 million, a P/E ratio of 54.89 and a beta of 0.28. PCTEL has a 1 year low of $4.69 and a 1 year high of $8.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.81.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 244.44%.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PCTEL in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
PCTEL Company Profile (Get Rating)
PCTEL, Inc engages in the provision of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. It designs and manufactures precision antennas and provides test and measurement products that improve the performance of wireless networks globally. The firm’s products include combination antennas, WiFi/Bluetooth/BLE, LMR/TETRA/P25, /GNSS/GPS, cellular(5G, LTE, CBRS, 3G, 2G), custom antennas, and Mounts, Cable, and Accessories.
