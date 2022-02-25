PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Gap Down to $56.10

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $56.10, but opened at $54.06. PDC Energy shares last traded at $56.18, with a volume of 2,174 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PDCE. Johnson Rice cut shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.17.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 136.83 and a beta of 3.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.07%.

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $290,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $58,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,610 over the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 169.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 810 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 258.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,708 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter.

About PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

