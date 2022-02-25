Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 267,439 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 7,044,406 shares.The stock last traded at $14.80 and had previously closed at $14.98.

Several research firms have commented on BTU. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Benchmark raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.35.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The coal producer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $1.74. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 27.20%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 7,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $83,566.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 12,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $143,491.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,225 shares of company stock valued at $554,782 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Peabody Energy in the third quarter worth $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Peabody Energy in the third quarter worth $44,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 399.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,406 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

About Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

