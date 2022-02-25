PEAKDEFI (PEAK) Trading Down 8.3% This Week

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. PEAKDEFI has a market capitalization of $101.40 million and $480,788.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. One PEAKDEFI coin can now be bought for about $0.0782 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00036791 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.79 or 0.00110291 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Coin Profile

PEAKDEFI (CRYPTO:PEAK) is a coin. It was first traded on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 2,161,697,836 coins and its circulating supply is 1,296,331,803 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com . PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

