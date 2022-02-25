Peanut 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $337,025.00 (NUX)

Peanut (CURRENCY:NUX) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Peanut has a market capitalization of $986,536.35 and approximately $337,025.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Peanut has traded down 9% against the US dollar. One Peanut coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Peanut alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003962 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00036697 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00109964 BTC.

Peanut Profile

NUX is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

Buying and Selling Peanut

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peanut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peanut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peanut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peanut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.