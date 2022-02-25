Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Shares Gap Up to $8.27

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.27, but opened at $9.20. Pearson shares last traded at $9.15, with a volume of 22,163 shares trading hands.

PSO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Pearson in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Pearson from GBX 585 ($7.96) to GBX 625 ($8.50) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group lowered Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pearson from GBX 720 ($9.79) to GBX 670 ($9.11) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $436.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Pearson by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pearson by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pearson during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pearson by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pearson during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. 1.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pearson Company Profile (NYSE:PSO)

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

