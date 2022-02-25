PegNet (PEG) Achieves Market Cap of $135,567.22

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 25th. During the last seven days, PegNet has traded down 45.8% against the US dollar. One PegNet coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. PegNet has a total market capitalization of $135,567.22 and $1,202.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PegNet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00042385 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,705.95 or 0.06932334 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,052.73 or 1.00048594 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00044889 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00047965 BTC.

PegNet Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . PegNet’s official website is pegnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

PegNet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PegNet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PegNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PegNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PegNet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.