Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) PT Raised to C$43.00

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. CIBC cut Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Scotiabank upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.
Pembina Pipeline stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.39. The company had a trading volume of 141,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,791. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of -139.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.45. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of $25.38 and a 1-year high of $34.73.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 309.2% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,810,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $278,952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657,610 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1,685.0% during the fourth quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 5,243,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $159,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950,089 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,705,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $688,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847,666 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 27.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,321,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $327,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,823 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth $51,667,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.51% of the company’s stock.
Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.
