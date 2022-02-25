Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) PT Raised to C$43.00

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. CIBC cut Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Scotiabank upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.39. The company had a trading volume of 141,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,791. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of -139.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.45. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of $25.38 and a 1-year high of $34.73.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 309.2% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,810,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $278,952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657,610 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1,685.0% during the fourth quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 5,243,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $159,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950,089 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,705,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $688,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847,666 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 27.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,321,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $327,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,823 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth $51,667,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.