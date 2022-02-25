Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 41,628 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,189,791 shares.The stock last traded at $33.19 and had previously closed at $32.67.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lowered Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank raised Pembina Pipeline from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.16, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.45.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Pembina Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is -829.13%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 309.2% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,810,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $278,952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657,610 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1,685.0% in the 4th quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 5,243,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $159,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950,089 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,705,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $688,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847,666 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,321,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $327,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,823 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at $51,667,000. 53.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

