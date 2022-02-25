Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Given a C$43.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) received a C$43.50 price target from equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on PPL. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$44.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$44.03.

PPL stock traded up C$0.77 on Friday, hitting C$42.61. 1,684,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,074,184. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$32.30 and a 1-year high of C$43.00. The stock has a market cap of C$23.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$40.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$40.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.09.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

