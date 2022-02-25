Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target Increased to C$43.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.92% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Pembina Pipeline to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$44.03.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock traded up C$0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting C$42.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,684,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.09, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$40.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$40.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.45 billion and a PE ratio of -114.42. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$32.30 and a 52 week high of C$43.00.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

