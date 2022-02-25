Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $43.00

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$43.00 and last traded at C$42.68, with a volume of 1275479 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$41.84.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PPL. Scotiabank upgraded Pembina Pipeline to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$48.00 target price on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$43.92.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$40.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$40.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -112.17.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -675.60%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile (TSE:PPL)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.