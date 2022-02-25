Pendle (PENDLE) Hits 1-Day Volume of $636,971.00

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded up 10% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. In the last seven days, Pendle has traded down 16% against the dollar. One Pendle coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000536 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pendle has a total market cap of $20.13 million and approximately $636,971.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00043992 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,766.89 or 0.07037364 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,329.23 or 1.00030738 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00045244 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00048239 BTC.

Pendle Coin Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,612,926 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Buying and Selling Pendle

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pendle using one of the exchanges listed above.

