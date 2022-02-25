Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.51 Billion

Equities analysts expect Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.56 billion and the lowest is $1.44 billion. Penn National Gaming posted sales of $1.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full-year sales of $6.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.17 billion to $6.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.37 billion to $6.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.27). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PENN. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Penn National Gaming from $130.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Penn National Gaming from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. CBRE Group raised Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna raised Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Penn National Gaming from $72.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.05.

PENN opened at $49.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.24 and a 200-day moving average of $60.70. Penn National Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $37.76 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Penn National Gaming announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Penn National Gaming news, Director Jane Scaccetti purchased 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.70 per share, with a total value of $98,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 350.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 19,455 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 428.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. 78.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

