Peony Reaches Market Cap of $37.19 Million (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000703 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Peony has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. Peony has a total market cap of $37.19 million and approximately $216,495.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00023256 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 133,656,980 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

