pEOS (PEOS) Price Tops $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded up 11.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 25th. During the last seven days, pEOS has traded down 24.2% against the dollar. One pEOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. pEOS has a market capitalization of $772,815.26 and $147.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00044723 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,827.79 or 0.07110334 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,780.31 or 1.00025543 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00045257 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00048258 BTC.

About pEOS

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official website is peos.one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

Buying and Selling pEOS

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pEOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

