PEPS Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.21 Million (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 25th. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0359 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PEPS Coin has a total market cap of $2.21 million and approximately $4,835.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PEPS Coin alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.59 or 0.00103830 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 32.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (CRYPTO:PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PEPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.