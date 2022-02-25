Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) by 459.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,439 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.20% of Perdoceo Education worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 387.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 780,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after buying an additional 620,400 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,618,000. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,366,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,431,000 after buying an additional 400,807 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,788,000 after buying an additional 382,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,677,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,126,000 after buying an additional 365,194 shares in the last quarter. 85.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 20,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $231,320.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PRDO opened at $10.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.95. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $13.50. The company has a market capitalization of $706.67 million, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

