Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Major Shareholder Ecmc Group, Inc. Sells 16,500 Shares

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) major shareholder Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 16,500 shares of Performant Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $37,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ecmc Group, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 20,000 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $46,400.00.

NASDAQ:PFMT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.24. 150,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,002. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.00 and a beta of -0.82. Performant Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $5.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in Performant Financial by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Performant Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 341,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 8,634 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Performant Financial by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 62,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Performant Financial by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 86,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Performant Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 62.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFMT. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Performant Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Performant Financial Company Profile

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

