Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Major Shareholder Ecmc Group, Inc. Sells 20,000 Shares

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) major shareholder Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $46,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ecmc Group, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Performant Financial alerts:

On Friday, February 25th, Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 16,500 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $37,125.00.

Shares of PFMT stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $2.24. 150,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,002. The company has a market cap of $154.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.71 and a beta of -0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average of $3.20. Performant Financial Co. has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $5.29.

PFMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Performant Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Performant Financial by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 13,983,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,784 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Performant Financial by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,453,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,676,000 after purchasing an additional 303,206 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Performant Financial by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 2,565,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,684 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Performant Financial by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,630,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 376,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Performant Financial by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,524,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 127,500 shares in the last quarter. 62.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Performant Financial (Get Rating)

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Performant Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performant Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.