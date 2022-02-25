Permission Coin Hits Market Cap of $26.52 Million (ASK)

Permission Coin (CURRENCY:ASK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One Permission Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Permission Coin has a total market cap of $26.52 million and $479,150.00 worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Permission Coin has traded down 14.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00042277 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,678.75 or 0.06905001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,763.61 or 0.99920638 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00044020 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00047892 BTC.

Permission Coin Coin Profile

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,849,221,458 coins. Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO . Permission Coin’s official website is permission.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem. “

Permission Coin Coin Trading

