Personal Group (LON:PGH) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $338.25

Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 338.25 ($4.60) and traded as high as GBX 350 ($4.76). Personal Group shares last traded at GBX 344 ($4.68), with a volume of 43,383 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £107.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 338.25 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 325.98.

Get Personal Group alerts:

About Personal Group (LON:PGH)

Personal Group Holdings Plc provides short-term accident and health insurance services, SaaS products, and salary sacrifice technology products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Core Insurance, IT Salary Sacrifice, SaaS, and Other segments. It offers insurance products, including hospital cash plans, convalescence plans, and death benefit plans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Personal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.