Personal Group (LON:PGH) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $338.25

Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 338.25 ($4.60) and traded as high as GBX 350 ($4.76). Personal Group shares last traded at GBX 344 ($4.68), with a volume of 43,383 shares.
The firm has a market cap of £107.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 338.25 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 325.98.
About Personal Group (LON:PGH)
Further Reading
- Lyft Shares are Ready to Be Lifted Up Down Here
- MarketBeat Podcast – What Stocks Will You Be Watching After This Current Sell-Off
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
Receive News & Ratings for Personal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.