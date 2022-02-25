Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 68.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. Personalis updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:PSNL traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.28. 545,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,629. The firm has a market cap of $460.38 million, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.55. Personalis has a twelve month low of $8.59 and a twelve month high of $33.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.14.

Get Personalis alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Personalis from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Personalis in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Personalis from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.88.

In other Personalis news, CEO John Stephen West sold 35,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $416,227.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $43,993.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 243,060 shares of company stock worth $3,217,035 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Personalis by 144.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 41,788 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Personalis by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,389,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,637,000 after purchasing an additional 857,372 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Personalis in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Personalis by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Personalis by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

About Personalis (Get Rating)

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.