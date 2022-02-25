Petards Group (LON:PEG) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.64

Petards Group plc (LON:PEG – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.64 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 10.51 ($0.14). Petards Group shares last traded at GBX 10.51 ($0.14), with a volume of 5,000 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.35, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.08 million and a PE ratio of 21.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 10.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 10.64.
About Petards Group (LON:PEG)
Recommended Stories
- Lyft Shares are Ready to Be Lifted Up Down Here
- MarketBeat Podcast – What Stocks Will You Be Watching After This Current Sell-Off
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
Receive News & Ratings for Petards Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petards Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.