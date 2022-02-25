Petards Group (LON:PEG) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.64

Petards Group plc (LON:PEG – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.64 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 10.51 ($0.14). Petards Group shares last traded at GBX 10.51 ($0.14), with a volume of 5,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.35, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.08 million and a PE ratio of 21.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 10.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 10.64.

About Petards Group (LON:PEG)

Petards Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, supplies, and maintains technologies used in advanced security, surveillance, and ruggedized electronic applications in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers rail technology solutions, such as eyeTrain, a solution for digital on-train surveillance subsystem; and RTS, a solution that provides safety and efficiency of railways with crucial resource, asset, safety, and failure management software.

