Pete A. Smith Purchases 2,000 Shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Stock

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) CEO Pete A. Smith acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.85 per share, for a total transaction of $51,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of AVNW traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.42. The stock had a trading volume of 81,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,096. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.09. The firm has a market cap of $307.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.92. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.83 and a twelve month high of $43.76.
Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 37.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently commented on AVNW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aviat Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Aviat Networks from $50.50 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.
Aviat Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.
