PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $169.94 Million

Analysts expect PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) to report $169.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PetIQ’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $184.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $162.80 million. PetIQ reported sales of $164.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full year sales of $905.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $898.70 million to $920.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $979.35 million, with estimates ranging from $965.00 million to $991.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PetIQ.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PETQ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of PetIQ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

In other PetIQ news, CEO Mccord Christensen bought 50,000 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Susan Sholtis bought 4,750 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.85 per share, with a total value of $99,037.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 67,083 shares of company stock valued at $1,367,720 in the last 90 days. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PetIQ by 7.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,315,000 after acquiring an additional 202,414 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in PetIQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,099,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in PetIQ by 12.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in PetIQ by 21.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 8,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PetIQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $533,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PETQ opened at $19.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $570.81 million, a PE ratio of -42.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.48. PetIQ has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

