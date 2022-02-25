Petroteq Energy (CVE:PQE) Trading 5.4% Higher

Petroteq Energy Inc. (CVE:PQE – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.20. 3,653,923 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 136% from the average session volume of 1,548,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$125.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01.

About Petroteq Energy (CVE:PQE)

Petroteq Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil sands mining and oil extraction operations in the United States. The company mines and extracts oil from tar sands. It holds rights to mine, extract, and produce oil and associated hydrocarbons and minerals from oil sands containing heavy oil and bitumen under mineral leases covering approximately 2,541.76 acres in the Asphalt Ridge area of Utah, including 1,229.82 acres held under the TMC Mineral Lease and an additional 833.03 and 478.91 acres, respectively, held under the State of Utah's School and Institutional Trust Land Administration Leases.

