PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Purchased by Olympus Peak Asset Management LP

Olympus Peak Asset Management LP raised its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,327,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 320,000 shares during the period. PG&E comprises approximately 5.3% of Olympus Peak Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Olympus Peak Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.14% of PG&E worth $31,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PCG. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PG&E by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,808,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,775,000 after acquiring an additional 322,300 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 108,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 18,644 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in PG&E by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 133,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 35,705 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in PG&E by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,880,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,122,000 after purchasing an additional 629,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in PG&E in the 2nd quarter worth $452,000. 60.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PCG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PG&E from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

PG&E stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.28. The stock had a trading volume of 174,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,661,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.36, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.40. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $13.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.19.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other PG&E news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 40,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $483,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

