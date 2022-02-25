Phala Network (PHA) Price Down 16.6% Over Last Week

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. Phala Network has a total market capitalization of $61.62 million and $7.50 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Phala Network has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar. One Phala Network coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000582 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Phala Network Profile

Phala Network (CRYPTO:PHA) is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 272,000,000 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala Network Coin Trading

