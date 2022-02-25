Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Market Cap Tops $4.27 Million

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. During the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded down 27.6% against the dollar. One Phantasma Energy coin can now be bought for $0.0584 or 0.00000149 BTC on major exchanges. Phantasma Energy has a total market cap of $4.27 million and approximately $57,888.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Phantasma Energy Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 73,010,207 coins. The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io . The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Phantasma Energy Coin Trading

