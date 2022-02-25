Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Down to $8.52

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.52, but opened at $8.07. Pharming Group shares last traded at $8.07, with a volume of 10 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
About Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR)
Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.
