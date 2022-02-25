Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Down to $8.52

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.52, but opened at $8.07. Pharming Group shares last traded at $8.07, with a volume of 10 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Get Pharming Group alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pharming Group by 5,208.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pharming Group by 37.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pharming Group by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR)

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.