Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Barclays

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.86.

PM traded up $2.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,621,781. Philip Morris International has a twelve month low of $83.98 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,109,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,940,401,000 after buying an additional 2,179,980 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,760,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,844,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,766 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,783,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,477,299,000 after buying an additional 1,025,283 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,505,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,437,859,000 after buying an additional 1,992,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,512,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,093,000 after purchasing an additional 793,619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

