Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Barclays

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.01% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.86.
PM traded up $2.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,621,781. Philip Morris International has a twelve month low of $83.98 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88.
In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,109,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,940,401,000 after buying an additional 2,179,980 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,760,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,844,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,766 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,783,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,477,299,000 after buying an additional 1,025,283 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,505,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,437,859,000 after buying an additional 1,992,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,512,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,093,000 after purchasing an additional 793,619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.
Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.
