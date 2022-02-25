PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Hits New 52-Week High at $5.89

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$5.89 and last traded at C$5.80, with a volume of 21940 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.61.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of C$282.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.75.

In other PHX Energy Services news, Senior Officer Craig Brown sold 45,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.56, for a total value of C$209,304.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 246,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,124,208.72. Insiders sold a total of 59,357 shares of company stock worth $269,759 in the last quarter.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

