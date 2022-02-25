Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,522 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock after selling 2,217 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Piedmont Lithium worth $3,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 519 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 134.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 970 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Patrick Brindle sold 3,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $186,453.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $33,999.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 6,933 shares of company stock valued at $333,980 and have sold 9,685 shares valued at $512,591. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLL. B. Riley upped their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

PLL stock opened at $49.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.65 and a current ratio of 10.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.33. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.65 and a 52 week high of $88.97.

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

