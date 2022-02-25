PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $100.91

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $100.91 and last traded at $101.08, with a volume of 959171 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.95.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.34 and its 200-day moving average is $101.66.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 32,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 89,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 45,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 23,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. The Fund focuses on short maturity fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards.

