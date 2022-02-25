Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Shares Down 8.7% After Earnings Miss

Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) traded down 8.7% on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $18.26 and last traded at $18.52. 14,181 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 843,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.29.

The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $75.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.39 million. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 14.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

PING has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Ping Identity from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ping Identity from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Ping Identity from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered Ping Identity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PING. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Ping Identity in the third quarter worth about $49,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.66.

About Ping Identity (NYSE:PING)

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

