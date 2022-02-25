Pinkcoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $17.00 (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 25th. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and $17.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded down 16.6% against the dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.38 or 0.00230963 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00013210 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003851 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000752 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00021908 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 460,082,308 coins and its circulating supply is 434,821,872 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

