Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Director J Kenneth Thompson Sells 1,500 Shares

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.67, for a total transaction of $343,005.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PXD stock traded up $3.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $229.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,629,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,663,743. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.81. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $133.73 and a 52 week high of $240.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PXD. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on PXD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $256.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.86.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

