Piper Sandler Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Marathon Oil in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $3.22 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.64. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

MRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.41.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $21.43 on Friday. Marathon Oil has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $23.18. The firm has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.07 and a 200 day moving average of $16.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.22. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $1,623,478.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

