Piper Sandler Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wolverine World Wide in a report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.45. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The company had revenue of $635.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.07 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley decreased their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $23.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.82 and a 200-day moving average of $31.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.82. Wolverine World Wide has a 1-year low of $23.06 and a 1-year high of $44.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -35.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after buying an additional 31,076 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,503,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $360,240,000 after buying an additional 336,265 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 426,164 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,277,000 after buying an additional 45,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

