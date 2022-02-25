Piper Sandler Cuts American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Price Target to $7.00

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 67.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Well in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Well from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen reduced their price target on American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Well in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.43.

AMWL opened at $4.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.49. American Well has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $26.54.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.93 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 74.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Well will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Well news, VP Bradford Gay sold 6,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $39,547.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 269,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $1,701,533.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 520,656 shares of company stock worth $3,219,437 over the last ninety days. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMWL. AtonRa Partners raised its stake in shares of American Well by 3.7% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 29,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Well by 219.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,029,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,534,000 after buying an additional 1,393,839 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of American Well by 8.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of American Well by 478.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,711,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,525,000 after buying an additional 1,415,075 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Well by 313.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 957,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,039,000 after buying an additional 725,716 shares during the period. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

