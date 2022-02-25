Piper Sandler Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Revolve Group in a research note issued on Monday, February 21st. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.13. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS.
Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $239.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $51.73 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.11, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.33. Revolve Group has a 52-week low of $38.40 and a 52-week high of $89.60.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 21,832 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,931,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.24% of the company’s stock.
In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 79,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $5,262,882.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $2,378,420.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Revolve Group (Get Rating)
Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Revolve Group (RVLV)
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.