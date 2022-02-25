Piper Sandler Weighs in on Devon Energy Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Devon Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.63. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $5.96 EPS.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%.

DVN has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Devon Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.05.

NYSE DVN opened at $52.75 on Friday. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $20.14 and a twelve month high of $58.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 10.55%.

Devon Energy declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $463,043.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,680,764.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,438 shares of company stock worth $2,264,599. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,612 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 15,094 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,886 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.