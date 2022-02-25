Piper Sandler Weighs in on The Beauty Health Company’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SKIN)

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Beauty Health in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst K. Wolfmeyer now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.01). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Beauty Health’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Beauty Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.56.

Shares of SKIN stock opened at $19.04 on Friday. Beauty Health has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $30.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.68.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $77.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.90 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 106.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKIN. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,177,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Beauty Health by 232.2% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,251,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370,217 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Beauty Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,826,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Beauty Health by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,526,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Beauty Health by 21,048.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,448,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

