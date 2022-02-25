Pirate Chain Market Cap Reaches $204.34 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.07 or 0.00002697 BTC on major exchanges. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $204.34 million and $545,556.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $109.10 or 0.00274333 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.55 or 0.00076821 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.52 or 0.00089320 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004936 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000350 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

ARRR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 190,478,262 coins. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.