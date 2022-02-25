PirateCash (PIRATE) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $253.00

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One PirateCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0142 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PirateCash has a market cap of $366,581.80 and approximately $253.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PirateCash has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PirateCash alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000343 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000036 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About PirateCash

PirateCash (CRYPTO:PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 37,600,470 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PirateCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PirateCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.