Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.08 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) to announce sales of $11.08 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.75 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $12.95 billion. Plains All American Pipeline posted sales of $8.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full-year sales of $43.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $39.06 billion to $52.18 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $56.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.14 billion to $102.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Plains All American Pipeline.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 11.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

PAA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Research Partners downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.04.

Shares of PAA opened at $9.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.25 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.09. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1 year low of $8.35 and a 1 year high of $12.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently -600.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 44.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

