Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Down 5.3%

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $84.12 and last traded at $84.50. 30,801 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,043,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.25.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.91.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.28.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $183.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Planet Fitness by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Planet Fitness by 0.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Planet Fitness by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 48,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Planet Fitness by 0.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.